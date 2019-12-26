Pivot Token (PVT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.90 Million

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pivot Token has a market cap of $1.90 million and $182,047.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pivot Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX, BigONE and Coinall.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013842 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00183161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.26 or 0.01197695 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025317 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00118993 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about.

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

Pivot Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Coinall and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

