PolySwarm (NCT) Market Cap Reaches $2.37 Million

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. During the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. PolySwarm has a total market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $19,927.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolySwarm token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, IDEX, TOPBTC and HitBTC.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PolySwarm Token Profile

PolySwarm launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/@PolySwarm.

PolySwarm Token Trading

PolySwarm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, TOPBTC, DDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

