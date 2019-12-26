Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.37% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Premier and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Premier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.56.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $38.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.45. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.37. Premier has a 12-month low of $27.37 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Premier had a negative return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 84,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $3,173,005.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,941.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $73,484.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,948.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,555,484 over the last 90 days. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Premier by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Premier by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 385.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,468,000 after purchasing an additional 557,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 3.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,405,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,251,000 after purchasing an additional 77,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

