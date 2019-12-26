Pressure Biosciences Inc (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share

Pressure Biosciences Inc (OTCMKTS:PBIO) – Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Pressure Biosciences in a research report issued on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research analyst E. Senko anticipates that the company will earn ($0.39) per share for the year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Pressure Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st.

PBIO opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. Pressure Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.33.

Pressure Biosciences Company Profile

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops pressure cycling technology (PCT) solutions. Its PCT technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, such as cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

