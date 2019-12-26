Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is a gene therapy company. It focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of PR001, PR006 and PR004 which are in clinical stage. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Prevail Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on PRVL. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Prevail Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ PRVL opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 17.05 and a current ratio of 17.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.98. Prevail Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $18.28.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prevail Therapeutics will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Prevail Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Prevail Therapeutics Company Profile

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prevail Therapeutics (PRVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prevail Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prevail Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.