Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Earning Extremely Negative News Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) have been trending extremely negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Prime Meridian earned a news impact score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Prime Meridian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PMHG opened at $20.75 on Thursday. Prime Meridian has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $66.19 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.76.

About Prime Meridian

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, money-market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits.

