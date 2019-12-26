Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Primo Water stock opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.08. Primo Water has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $86.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.78 million. As a group, analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Primo Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,509,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Primo Water by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,733 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Primo Water by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,916,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,456,000 after purchasing an additional 165,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in Primo Water by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

