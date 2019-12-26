ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (RINF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on January 2nd

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1195 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

RINF opened at $26.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.20. ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF has a 52 week low of $24.98 and a 52 week high of $28.28.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.