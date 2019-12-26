ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (FUT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 24th

ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0274 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of BATS:FUT opened at $39.26 on Thursday. ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.67 and its 200 day moving average is $39.85.

