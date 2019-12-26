ProShares Russell U.S. Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:TMDV) to Issue — Dividend of $0.07

ProShares Russell U.S. Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:TMDV) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0664 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

TMDV opened at $41.07 on Thursday. ProShares Russell U.S. Dividend Growers ETF has a 1-year low of $39.62 and a 1-year high of $41.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.40.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell U.S. Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell U.S. Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.