ProShares Short Dow30 (DOG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 24th

ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1442 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of ProShares Short Dow30 stock opened at $49.31 on Thursday. ProShares Short Dow30 has a 52-week low of $49.20 and a 52-week high of $66.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average of $52.51.

ProShares Short Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

