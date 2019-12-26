ProShares Short FTSE China 50 (YXI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on January 2nd

ProShares Short FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:YXI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of NYSEARCA YXI opened at $18.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.48. ProShares Short FTSE China 50 has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $21.63.

Get ProShares Short FTSE China 50 alerts:

ProShares Short FTSE China 50 Company Profile

ProShares Short FTSE China 50 (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results for a single day. The return of the Fund for periods longer than a single day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse (-1x) of the return of the FTSE China 50 Index (the Index) for that period.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short FTSE China 50 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short FTSE China 50 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.