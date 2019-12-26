ProShares Short MidCap 400 (MYY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on January 2nd

ProShares Short MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:MYY) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0879 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MYY opened at $39.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.79 and a 200-day moving average of $42.48. ProShares Short MidCap 400 has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $53.57.

ProShares Short MidCap 400 Company Profile

ProShares Short MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The S&P MidCap 400 Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

