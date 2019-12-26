ProShares Short Real Estate (REK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on January 2nd

ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0266 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

REK stock opened at $13.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.31. ProShares Short Real Estate has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $17.28.

ProShares Short Real Estate Company Profile

ProShares Short Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments; and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

