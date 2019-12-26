ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF (SPXB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.26 on January 2nd

ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2601 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPXB opened at $88.07 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.52 and a twelve month high of $100.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.75 and a 200-day moving average of $86.97.

