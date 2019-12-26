ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF (SPXE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on January 2nd

ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.227 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Shares of SPXE opened at $68.56 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $49.65 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.85.

