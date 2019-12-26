Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF (SPXV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on January 2nd

Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.301 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF stock opened at $67.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.87. Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $67.50.

