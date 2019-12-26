ProShares Ultra Consumer Services (UCC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 24th

ProShares Ultra Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:UCC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0872 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from ProShares Ultra Consumer Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

UCC stock opened at $117.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.44. ProShares Ultra Consumer Services has a fifty-two week low of $68.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.32.

ProShares Ultra Consumer Services Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Consumer Services (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index. The Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index measures the performance of consumer spending in the goods industry of the United States equity market.

