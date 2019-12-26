ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:XPP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:XPP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1488 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of XPP opened at $65.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.14. ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $76.97.

