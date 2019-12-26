ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $86.18 and last traded at $85.76, with a volume of 9053400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.13.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a $0.0313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.50 and a 200 day moving average of $66.72.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $364,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $493,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

