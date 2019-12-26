ProShares UltraPro Short Nasdaq Biotechnology (ZBIO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.00 on January 2nd

ProShares UltraPro Short Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:ZBIO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.002 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

ZBIO stock opened at $8.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.76. ProShares UltraPro Short Nasdaq Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

