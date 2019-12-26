ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on January 2nd

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SQQQ opened at $22.61 on Thursday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $84.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.15.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

