Proton Token (PTT) Hits One Day Volume of $322,579.00

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 26th. Over the last week, Proton Token has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Proton Token has a market cap of $1.10 million and $322,579.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinTiger, BitForex, FCoin and DDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Proton Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013885 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00183153 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.62 or 0.01193182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024890 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00119390 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Proton Token Profile

Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,253,223,750 tokens. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global. The official website for Proton Token is www.proton.global.

Proton Token Token Trading

Proton Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, DDEX, CoinTiger, LBank, BCEX and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.