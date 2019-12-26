ProxyNode (PRX) Price Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. ProxyNode has a total market cap of $64,637.00 and $180.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ProxyNode has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One ProxyNode coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ProxyNode Coin Profile

ProxyNode (PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 146,337,643 coins. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769.

ProxyNode Coin Trading

ProxyNode can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

