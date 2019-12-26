Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Costco Wholesale Co. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Northcoast Research lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a report released on Tuesday, December 24th. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky now forecasts that the retailer will earn $2.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.11. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.82 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.55 EPS.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 target price on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.00.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $294.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.91. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $189.51 and a one year high of $307.34. The firm has a market cap of $129.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40,778.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,261,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761,300 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $591,885,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,976,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,343,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,868,305,000 after buying an additional 508,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 343.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 629,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $181,470,000 after buying an additional 487,907 shares during the last quarter. 69.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $99,067.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,337,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 5,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.06, for a total value of $1,781,206.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,010 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,780 shares of company stock valued at $11,620,272. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.