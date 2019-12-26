qiibee (QBX) Hits Market Capitalization of $512,949.00

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. In the last week, qiibee has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar. One qiibee token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper and Binance DEX. qiibee has a market cap of $512,949.00 and approximately $125.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00183489 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.08 or 0.01200552 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025341 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00119221 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

qiibee Token Profile

qiibee’s total supply is 1,380,392,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,772,166 tokens. qiibee’s official message board is blog.qiibee.com. qiibee’s official website is qiibee.com. qiibee’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

qiibee Token Trading

qiibee can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire qiibee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase qiibee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

