Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quanterix Corporation is a developer of tools in high definition diagnostics. The Company focuses on research and diagnostics for brain injuries, heart disease, cancer and other diseases with its technology. It offers Simoa consumables, which include Simoa Discs, Simoa Cuvettes, Simoa Sealing Oil, Simoa Buffers and Disposable Tips. The company services include Simoa Accelerator Lab and custom assay development services. Quanterix Corporation is based in LEXINGTON, United States. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of QTRX opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Quanterix has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $36.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average is $26.33.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a negative net margin of 75.78%. Research analysts forecast that Quanterix will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $33,139.96. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,762.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,656 shares of company stock valued at $388,538. 30.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the second quarter worth about $558,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 2nd quarter valued at $423,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Quanterix by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Quanterix by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 108,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Quanterix by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares during the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

