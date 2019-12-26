QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) shot up 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17, 50,032 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 96% from the average session volume of 25,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18.

QuoteMedia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QMCI)

QuoteMedia, Inc provides financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet.

