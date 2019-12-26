QYNO Hits Market Capitalization of $396.00 (QNO)

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded up 43% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. During the last week, QYNO has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. QYNO has a market capitalization of $396.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QYNO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, BiteBTC and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO Coin Profile

QYNO (QNO) is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. The official website for QYNO is www.qyno.org. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QYNO

QYNO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QYNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QYNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

