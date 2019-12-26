Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.23. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $115.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.17 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RTLR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays set a $19.00 price target on shares of Rattler Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Rattler Midstream from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $91,193,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $43,505,000. Corvex Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the second quarter worth about $40,719,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,155,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTLR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.10. 47,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.46. Rattler Midstream has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $20.24.

