Ravencoin (RVN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $116.18 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 26th. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0225 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, IDCM, Upbit and TradeOgre. Ravencoin has a market cap of $116.18 million and $6.48 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013864 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00183012 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.34 or 0.01190354 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038316 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024949 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00119139 BTC.

About Ravencoin

RVN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 5,152,325,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, QBTC, IDCM, CryptoBridge, TradeOgre, Bittrex, Cryptohub, Nanex, Upbit and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.