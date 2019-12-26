Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/23/2019 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tigress Financial.

12/17/2019 – Microsoft had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $170.00.

12/17/2019 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $160.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $155.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

12/5/2019 – Microsoft was given a new $174.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/20/2019 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

11/18/2019 – Microsoft had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

11/18/2019 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2019 – Microsoft had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

11/13/2019 – Microsoft was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/11/2019 – Microsoft was given a new $155.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2019 – Microsoft was given a new $168.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2019 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $167.00 price target on the stock.

10/28/2019 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

MSFT stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,131,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,389,500. The stock has a market cap of $1,206.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.85. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $93.96 and a 1 year high of $158.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $1,645,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at $88,755,686.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 274.5% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 191 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

