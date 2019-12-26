Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) Shares Down 1.8%

Red Violet Inc (NASDAQ:RDVT)’s share price fell 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.91 and last traded at $18.04, 482 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 53,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.37.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Red Violet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.33.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Red Violet had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $8.26 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Red Violet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,601,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Red Violet by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Red Violet by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Red Violet by 222.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 45,614 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Red Violet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $570,000. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management.

