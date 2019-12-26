Regency Mines (LON:RGM) Sets New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

Regency Mines Plc (LON:RGM) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 3.70 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.05), with a volume of 1 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50 ($0.05).

Specifically, insider James Parsons purchased 727,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £21,818.19 ($28,700.59).

The company has a market capitalization of $53.09 million and a P/E ratio of -7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.21, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.09.

Regency Mines (LON:RGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported GBX (0.26) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Regency Mines (LON:RGM)

Regency Mines Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties, and oil and gas exploration. The company holds interests 20% in the Rosa metallurgical coal mine in Blount County, Alabama; 50% interests in the license EL1390 consisting of nickel-cobalt covering an area of 256 square kilometers near Kokoda in Papua New Guinea; and 100% interests in the license area 2014/01 comprising niobium and tantalum covering an area of 555 square kilometers in Narsarsuaq in Southern Greenland.

