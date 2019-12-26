Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) will post sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Two analysts have issued estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.49 billion. Regions Financial reported sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full year sales of $5.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $5.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $6.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.84.

In other Regions Financial news, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 18,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $299,514.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,009 shares in the company, valued at $325,546.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $512,908.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,382.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

RF traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $17.19. 119,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,574,796. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.61. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

