Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Callon Petroleum’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Research analysts at Imperial Capital raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Callon Petroleum in a report released on Monday, December 23rd. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPE. Barclays dropped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.57.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.50. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $8.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 38.86%. The firm had revenue of $155.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $65,000.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

