Resolute Mining (ASX:RSG) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.14

Resolute Mining Limited (ASX:RSG) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and traded as low as $1.13. Resolute Mining shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 9,771,462 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$1.14 and a 200-day moving average of A$1.35.

About Resolute Mining (ASX:RSG)

Resolute Mining Limited engages in the mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

