Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $185.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) to report sales of $185.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resources Connection’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $183.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $188.00 million. Resources Connection posted sales of $188.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Resources Connection will report full-year sales of $729.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $721.33 million to $738.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $731.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Resources Connection.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.02 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RECN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RECN traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.42. 1,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,660. Resources Connection has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $17.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $528.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RECN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,665,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,695,000 after acquiring an additional 80,577 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 61,975 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 12,373 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 57,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 111,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

