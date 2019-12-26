Resources Connection (RECN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 2nd. Analysts expect Resources Connection to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Resources Connection to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Shares of RECN stock opened at $16.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Resources Connection has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $17.93. The firm has a market cap of $528.13 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.