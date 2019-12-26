Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) Receives $11.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.57.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REVG. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Rev Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Rev Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Rev Group from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Rev Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rev Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Rev Group during the third quarter worth $84,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 59.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rev Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Rev Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Rev Group by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 23,893 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Rev Group stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $12.91. The stock had a trading volume of 53,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,831. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.65. Rev Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $807.04 million, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.96.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.23 million. Rev Group had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rev Group will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Rev Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

