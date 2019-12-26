Reviewing SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) & HCP (NYSE:HCP)

HCP (NYSE:HCP) and SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Get HCP alerts:

HCP pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. SL Green Realty pays an annual dividend of $3.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. HCP pays out 81.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SL Green Realty pays out 51.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SL Green Realty has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

HCP has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SL Green Realty has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HCP and SL Green Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HCP $1.85 billion 8.91 $1.06 billion $1.82 18.41 SL Green Realty $1.23 billion 5.98 $258.65 million $6.62 13.85

HCP has higher revenue and earnings than SL Green Realty. SL Green Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HCP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for HCP and SL Green Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HCP 0 1 9 0 2.90 SL Green Realty 2 4 7 0 2.38

HCP currently has a consensus target price of $36.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.96%. SL Green Realty has a consensus target price of $94.53, suggesting a potential upside of 3.11%. Given HCP’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe HCP is more favorable than SL Green Realty.

Profitability

This table compares HCP and SL Green Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HCP 43.66% 12.78% 6.24% SL Green Realty 15.37% 3.18% 1.45%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.8% of HCP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.9% of SL Green Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of HCP shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of SL Green Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HCP beats SL Green Realty on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

HCP Company Profile

HCP, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 27.7 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 18.7 million square feet of buildings securing debt and preferred equity investments. In addition, SL Green held ownership interests in 7 suburban properties comprised of 15 suburban buildings totaling 2.3 million square feet in Brooklyn, Westchester County, and Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for HCP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.