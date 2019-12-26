Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,078.50.

Several analysts have commented on RIO shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4,100.00 target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

RIO traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.28. 68,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,996. The firm has a market cap of $75.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.62 and its 200 day moving average is $54.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rio Tinto has a one year low of $46.32 and a one year high of $64.02.

In other news, insider Clark Megan purchased 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.33 per share, with a total value of $49,523.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fluent Financial LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 20,157 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto by 36.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,353 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 28,923 shares during the last quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto by 20.0% during the third quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,627,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto by 2.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,569 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 12,905 shares in the last quarter. 7.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Featured Article: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.