Ross Group (LON:RGP) Trading Down 9.7%

Ross Group plc (LON:RGP)’s share price dropped 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02), approximately 200,000 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.55 ($0.02).

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.06.

About Ross Group (LON:RGP)

Ross Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, distributes consumer electronic branded products. It also offers supply chain management services. The company was founded in 1918 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

