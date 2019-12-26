Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Banco Santander (BME:SAN) a €4.80 Price Target

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) received a €4.80 ($5.58) price target from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.50 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €3.20 ($3.72) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays set a €4.60 ($5.35) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.00 ($4.65) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €3.75 ($4.36) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €4.30 ($5.00).

Banco Santander has a 52-week low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a 52-week high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

