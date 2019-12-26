RSMGOVBETF/ETF (ASX:RSM) to Issue $0.03 Interim Dividend

RSMGOVBETF/ETF (ASX:RSM) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of RSM opened at A$21.29 ($15.10) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is A$21.42 and its 200-day moving average is A$21.42.

