RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) Stock Price Up 7.2%

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) shares rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.67 and last traded at $2.67, approximately 193,900 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 190,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

RTIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti began coverage on shares of RTI Surgical in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RTI Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of RTI Surgical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RTI Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RTI Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Get RTI Surgical alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $197.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average of $3.12.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $76.13 million for the quarter. RTI Surgical had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in RTI Surgical by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 5,988,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,452,000 after buying an additional 74,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of RTI Surgical by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,352,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,751,000 after acquiring an additional 271,851 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTI Surgical by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,810,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,946,000 after acquiring an additional 59,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of RTI Surgical by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,098,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 21,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in RTI Surgical by 2.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,045,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 29,243 shares during the period. 60.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTI Surgical Company Profile (NASDAQ:RTIX)

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for RTI Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTI Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.