Rubies (RBIES) Trading Up 92% This Week

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. During the last week, Rubies has traded up 92% against the U.S. dollar. One Rubies coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and C-CEX. Rubies has a total market capitalization of $43,786.00 and approximately $155.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rubies alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007135 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008365 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000108 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Rubies Profile

Rubies uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io. Rubies’ official website is rbies.org.

Buying and Selling Rubies

Rubies can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubies should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rubies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rubies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rubies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.