Rupee Price Tops $0.0024 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Rupee has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. Rupee has a total market capitalization of $88,765.00 and $3.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024439 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 37,122,400 coins. Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain.

Rupee can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

