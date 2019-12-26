Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rush Enterprises operates the largest network of Peterbilt heavy-duty truck dealerships in North America and John Deere construction equipment dealerships in Texas and Michigan. Their current operations include a network of dealerships located in Texas, California, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico and Michigan. These dealerships provide an integrated, one-stop source for the retail sale of new and used heavy-duty trucks and construction equipment; aftermarket parts, service and body shop facilities; and a wide array of financial services. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RUSHA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $47.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.85. Rush Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $49.27.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.51%.

In other Rush Enterprises news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 23,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $1,060,070.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,223.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $791,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,481,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 908.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 191,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after buying an additional 172,090 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 168,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after buying an additional 93,919 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 33.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,271,000 after acquiring an additional 90,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 9.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,481,000 after acquiring an additional 81,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

