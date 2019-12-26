Ryo Currency Reaches Market Capitalization of $326,707.00 (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0197 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $326,707.00 and $915.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ryo Currency has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,358.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.62 or 0.01747159 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.81 or 0.02605573 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00556154 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011311 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00624723 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00061778 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00022472 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00382003 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2018. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 16,691,271 coins and its circulating supply is 16,573,958 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com.

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

